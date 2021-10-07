(CBS) – Ghosts premieres tonight as CBS’ newest comedy starting at 9:00PM ET/PT with the first episode titled, “Hello!” Ghosts tells the story of Samantha and Jay, a couple who decide to throw caution and money to the wind to convert a rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast – only to find it’s inhabited by the many opinionated spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. Also, when Sam thinks she’s crazy because she continues to see the ghosts of Woodstone Manor, she tries to ignore them, making them even more determined to get her to acknowledge they’re real.

The ghosts are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer; a pompous 1700s militiaman; a ‘60s hippie fond of hallucinogens; an overly upbeat ‘80s scout troop leader; a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009; a slick ‘90s finance bro; a sarcastic and witty native from the 1500s; and a society woman and wife of an 1800s robber baron who is Samantha’s ancestor, to name a few. If the spirits were anxious about the commotion a renovation and B&B will create in their home, it’s nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.

Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long star.

Tune in for the special one-hour series premiere of Ghosts, Thursday, October 7th at 9:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS or available live and on demand with Paramount+. The one-hour premiere will be seamless with back-to-back episodes. Check your local listings for more information.