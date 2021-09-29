NORTH PORT (CBSMiami) – As federal investigators search for Brian Laundrie, relatives of his deceased fiancée, Gabby Petito, displayed tattoos they got in her honor.

“She’s with us, she’s with us,” said Nicole Schmidt, Petito’s mother.

Authorities have been looking for Laundrie after he disappeared from his Florida home two weeks ago. “The Laundries did not help us find Gabby. They sure as not gonna help us find Brian. For Brian, we’re asking you to turn yourself in,” said Petito family attorney Richard Stafford.

Petito’s body was found last week in a Wyoming national park. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Petito’s family held a memorial for her over the weekend in her hometown on long island. They’re starting a foundation on her behalf to help families of missing children.

“We’re just hopeful that we’re able to help people in the future just try to get through something similar,” said Jim Schmidt, Petito’s stepfather.

Petito’s father said he wants people to remember his daughter for her love for life, rather than her mysterious death. “We need positive stuff to come from the tragedy that happen. We can’t let her name be taken in vain,” said Joe Petito.

In recent days, federal investigators have gone to the home of Laundrie’s parents’ home to collect personal items to help with DNA matching. Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the investigation, but has not been named a suspect in Petito’s death.

Authorities are offering up to a $30,000 reward for tips leading to Laundrie.