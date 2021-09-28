With the new Apple iPhone 13 debuting Sept. 24, and available for pre-order available now, it’s time to pick out a phone case to go along with your new phone, so you’ll be ready on day one.

OtterBox, Casetify, Case-Mate and more trusted iPhone case brands already have cases available for the Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 mini. (Note: Some small design changes in the new models will render iPhone 12 cases incompatible.)

Ahead, you’ll find seven cases at a variety of price points worth considering for the new iPhone. These cases offer varying levels of protection and different designs, from simple to statement.

OtterBox Defender Series Pro case

If you’re looking for serious, heavy-duty phone protection, pick up this OtterBox Defender Series Pro case. It survives four times as many drops as the military standard, and has raised edges to protect your camera and screen. It also features an antimicrobial technology that protects the case exterior against common bacteria, and has a silver-based additive that blocks microbial growth. Find this case in four colors.

OtterBox iPhone 13 Defender Series Pro case, $65

Casetify Paint by Poketo case

This Casetify case, a collaboration with Poketo, is covered in paint strokes in a pleasing color combination. It offers 6.6-foot drop protection and is made of a shock-absorbing material that reduces impact by 95%. It has an anti-microbial coating that eliminates 99% of bacteria and supports wireless charging. Plus, it’s eco-friendly: The case is made with 65% recycled materials (such as repurposed phone cases and manufacturing scraps).

Casetify Paint by Poketo iPhone 13 case, $55

Casetify Paint by Poketo iPhone 13 Pro case, $60

Casetify Paint by Poketo iPhone 13 Pro Max case, $65

Casetify Paint by Poketo iPhone 13 mini case, $50

Casetify terrazzo with opaque background case

Embrace the terrazzo trend with this opaque Casteify case. It has all the same shock-absorbing and microbial features as the Poketo Casetify case above.

Casetify terrazzo with opaque background iPhone 13 case, $55

Casetify terrazzo with opaque background iPhone 13 Pro case, $60

Casetify terrazzo with opaque background iPhone 13 Pro Max case, $65

Casetify terrazzo with opaque background iPhone 13 mini case, $50

Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Blue case

This anti-scratch case, sporting Rifle Paper Co.’s beautiful floral print, allows the color of your phone to shine through — a really nice feature if you’re picking up the new sierra blue iPhone 13. It offers 10-foot drop protection, has built-in antimicrobial protection and is compatible with wireless charging.

Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Blue iPhone 13 case, $45

Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Blue iPhone 13 Pro case, $45

Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Blue iPhone 13 Pro Max case, $45

Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Blue iPhone 13 mini case, $45

Case-Mate Karat Marble case

If a bit of glam is what you’re after, pick up this faux-marble-and-gold Case-Mate case. It’s semi-opaque and has the same drop protection, anti-microbial treatment and wireless charging support as the Case-Mate case above.

Case-Mate Karat Marble iPhone 13 case, $50

Case-Mate Karat Marble iPhone 13 Pro case, $50

Case-Mate Karat Marble iPhone 13 Pro Max case, $50

Case-Mate Karat Marble iPhone 13 mini case, $50

Speck Presidio2 Grip Compatible with MagSafe case

Keep it simple with this classic black phone case from Speck. It has 13-foot drop protection, no-slip grips and antimicrobial protection, plus raised edges to protect your screen from drops. It’s fully compatible with all Apple MagSafe accessories. Find it in blue, gray and black.

Speck Presidio2 Grip Compatible with MagSafe iPhone 13 case, $55

Speck Presidio2 Grip Compatible with MagSafe iPhone 13 Pro case, $55

Speck Presidio2 Grip Compatible with MagSafe iPhone 13 Pro Max case, $55

Nomad Sport case

This minimalist case from Nomad has a high-gloss finish and comes in four colors, including this ash green. It offers six-foot drop protection and has a grippy, protective bumper. It’s MagSafe and wireless charging compatible.

Nomad Sport iPhone 13 case, $40

Nomad Sport iPhone 13 Pro case, $40

Nomad Sport iPhone 13 Pro Max case, $40

Nomad Sport iPhone 13 mini case, $40

Apple leather case with MagSafe

The leather on this Apple-brand phone case develops a natural patina over time. It has built-in magnets to align with compatible MagSafe accessories. The case is also wireless charger compatible and comes in a variety of colors.

Apple iPhone 13 leather case with MagSafe, $60

Apple iPhone 13 Pro leather case with MagSafe, $60

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max leather case with MagSafe, $60

Apple iPhone 13 mini leather case with MagSafe, $60

Apple iPhone leather wallet with MagSafe

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are compatible with this leather MagSafe wallet from Apple. It has built-in magnets that snap it onto your phone and comes in five colors.

Apple iPhone leather wallet with MagSafe, $60

