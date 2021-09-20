By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — You certainly remember Tom Brady chucking the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another during the Buccaneers’ floating Super Bowl celebration in February. That shiny silver trophy precariously soared across the bay, potentially risking an expensive mistake on the part of the greatest quarterback of all time.

As it turns out, though, there was never any risk of losing the trophy at the bottom of the bay.

The ESPN pregame crew decided to do some “Mythbusters” type of work on Sunday, with Randy Moss throwing a Lombardi Trophy into the East River in New York.

Moss — who never won a Lombardi, which is a real shame — happily obliged, sending the trophy into the water. Despite Tedy Bruschi’s certainty that the trophy would sink like a stone, it just …floated.

Can confirm: The Lombardi Trophy does float 😂 pic.twitter.com/xwwUygL0cp — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 19, 2021

That’s one expensive pool toy.

The experiment solved a mystery that, in retrospect, could have been solved months ago. And it adds a more comical light to some of the consternation in some of the breathless coverage of Brady’s horrifically dangerous trophy toss.

After all of that, the only real risk in that toss was for the guys in the receiving boat catching a Lombardi off the dome. The Lombardi is buoyant — who knew?!