MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities motorcyclist involved in a hit-and-run needs help to find the other driver. The crash was captured on Evan Wise’s helmet camera. It happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday near Lyndale Avenue South and 31st Street in Minneapolis.

“I almost live and breathe riding,” Wise says. He’s an avid motorcyclist who’s been riding for 10 years. Safety is a top priority for him, and he always rides with a helmet, protective jacket and often his gloves.

“My bike has a ridiculous amount of reflective tape all over it,” he adds.

The gear was helpful early Sunday morning, but the reflective tape might not have been noticed by one driver.

“I was blacked out after I hit the car,” Wise recalls.

He was heading home south on Lyndale Avenue, passing through the popular Lyn-Lake bar district. His helmet camera was recording as usual. Shortly after crossing Lake Street, a car parked along the curb on the right side pulls out in front of him in an apparent attempt to make a U-turn to head north on Lyndale. Wise hit his brakes, but it was too late. He hit the driver-side door and flipped over the car. His helmet camera flew off, but amazingly landed facing both Wise and the car. It kept on recording, showing the driver speed off.

“When someone is that negligent like in this situation, there’s not much you can do,” he says.

In the video, you can see and hear a crowd of people rush to his aid. Many were yelling that Wise shouldn’t be touched. Others can be heard calling for the police.

Unfortunately, Wise later learned one of the people that surrounded him stole money from his wallet. “I couldn’t tell exactly who may have swiped the money. I mean, you know, pick-pocketers are really good at what they do,” he says.

Wise suffered a small fracture in his leg and a concussion. Besides his life, he’s thankful for his camera that caught everything. “In my mind, I had caused an accident, I was at fault, I was being irresponsible. And upon seeing the crash [on video], I knew that wasn’t the case,” he explains.

Wise said he’s made several attempts to file a police report, but the process is taking longer than expected. In his video, the car involved appears to be a blue sedan with large chrome rims.