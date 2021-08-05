MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Panama City on Wednesday where he addressed yesterday’s comments from President Joe Biden singling out Florida over COVID.

“This is a guy who ran for president saying he was going to, quote, ‘Shut down the virus.’ And what has he done? He’s imported more virus from around the world by having a wide open southern border. You have hundreds of thousands of people pouring across every month,” he said.

He then touched on schools and businesses.

“If you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way, I’m not going to let you get away with it. You’re trying to deny kids a proper in person education. I’m going to stand in your way and I’m going to stand up for the kids in Florida. If you’re trying to restrict people impose mandates, if you’re trying to ruin their jobs and their livelihoods and their small business, if you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way and I’m standing for the people of Florida. So why don’t you do your job? Why don’t you get this border secure? And until you do that. I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you,” he said.

During his speech, the governor accused the president of having a vision similar to that of New York City.

But the governor gave bad information. He claimed NYC wouldn’t let unvaccinated children into restaurants because they can’t show proof of a vaccine.

However, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that would never happen. Unvaccinated kids would just have to wear a mask.