MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An arrest was made Wednesday afternoon after a woman was found beheaded on a Shakopee, Minnesota sidewalk.

According to the Shakopee Police Department, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street.

A 55-year-old Shakopee woman was found on the sidewalk near the intersection and pronounced dead at the scene. Police later confirmed that the woman was beheaded in the incident.

Police say they quickly arrested a 42-year-old Shakopee man on suspicion of second-degree murder. He’s being held in Scott County Jail on pending charges.

According to police, the suspect and victim have had a long-term relationship that police are familiar with; the incident is not believed to be a random act.

“The Shakopee Police Department also wants to express its appreciation to the agencies who responded to assist on the incident. The department would also like to extend its condolences to the family of the victim,” police said in a release.

The suspect has a criminal history, including a 2017 conviction for domestic assault in Carver County.

Shakopee police are investigating. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension processed the crime scene.

WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.