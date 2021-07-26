(CBS Local)- The Major League Rugby championship match has been set and CBS Sports will have live coverage of the final this coming Sunday, August 1. The match will see Eastern Conference champions Rugby ATL visiting the Western Conference champion L.A. Giltinis at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The final is a rematch from earlier in the season when Rugby ATL held off L.A. 17-12 on May 29. The loss was one of just four suffered on the season by L.A. and they will look to avenge it in front of their home fans this time around.

L.A. won the Western Conference title on Sunday 17-13 over the Utah Warriors thanks to a late try from Ryan James. The Giltinis led Utah at the halftime break 7-3 thanks to a try from Adam Ashley-Cooper in the 35th minute. After Utah took the lead in the second half, James saved the day for L.A. sending them through to the final in their first season in the league.

On the Eastern Conference side, Rugby ATL had a similarly tightly contested match with Rugby United New York in Marietta, GA. Kurt Coleman’s conversion of the try by Alex Maughan earned Rugby ATL the 10-9 victory and a berth in the championship in just their second season in the league.

“I thought the team played with tremendous heart tonight and there are plenty of lessons to be learnt from this game. On how to play Championship rugby, how to convert key opportunities,” Rugby ATL General Manager Scott Lawrence said afterwards. “When we get back together, we will learn those lessons and hopefully we take that knowledge into next week.”

Rugby ATL and L.A. Giltinis will square off on Sunday, August 1 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with coverage on CBS Television Network beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.