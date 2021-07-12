(CBS Local)– Alex Hibbert is just a teenager, but the star of “The Chi” on Showtime is one of the best young actors in Hollywood. Hibbert plays Kevin Williams in the series created by Lena Waithe about life in Chicago, which returned for episode seven of the fourth season this past weekend. In addition to “The Chi,” Hibbert starred in “Moonlight” with Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali and “Black Panther” with the late Chadwick Boseman.

CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith recently chatted with Hibbert to discuss season four of Showtime’s hit series, his favorite parts of Chicago and memories from working with Ali, director Barry Jenkins and Boseman.

“My castmates are amazing and I love working with them,” said Hibbert. “At the end of the day, Lena Waithe is amazing and so are the scripts she’s been able to put out for you guys. I am proud of the body of work I’ve put out and you guys have seen me group up.”

“It’s crazy and amazing and I never thought I would get this experience in my life, so I want to thank Lena Waithe and the cast of The Chi and Showtime. Kevin lost his father and then he lost another father figure and he shot somebody. He’s been through it all,” said Hibbert. “I’m surprised he’s not in prison right now or a mental asylum or something like that. He’s been through it all and there is still more to come. It’s something that people have never seen before. Art really portrays reality and this what we are showing to everyone watching to television when it comes to police brutality, fathers not in children’s lives and kids in Chicago. We are showing the beautiful parts of Chicago.”

It’s been a crazy few years for Hibbert in his acting career. He got the chance to go to the Oscars in 2016 where “Moonlight” won Best Picture. It was the first film with an all-Black cast to win that award. Then, Hibbert landed the part of Kevin on “The Chi” and then during season two of the Showtime series he got cast in “Black Panther.”

“Black Panther was an amazing, phenomenal piece of history,” said Hibbert. “My career is not finished yet and I don’t think it will be for a long time. There are still more things to come and I am here to enjoy the ride. I got a lot of role models in my life like Mahershala Ali and Barry Jenkins. Barry told me to never get bored and keep doing it. Mahershala told me to keep pushing.”

Doing “The Chi” has given Hibbert an opportunity to fall in love with the city of Chicago and the great food. With just a few episodes remaining in season four, there are still some big questions about what is going to happen to Kevin, his relationships with Jemma and Jake and the next chapter of his life. Hibbert is excited for fans to check out the rest of the season.

“There is more to come for my character Kevin,” said Hibbert. “There’s a lot of ups and downs with the whole family. Even the other characters are going through some crazy things and some things that you probably went through. You got to tune in and let your emotions out. Watch it religiously every Sunday.”

Stream “The Chi” right now on the Showtime app.