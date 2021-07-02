Menu
Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic live from Detroit Country Club.
Rocket Mortgage Classic Preview: 'Should Be A Shootout,' Says CBS Sports' Colt Knost
Bryson DeChambeau looks to defend his Rocket Mortgage Classic title at Detroit Country Club.
Detroit Golf Club Profile: Historic Course Faces Modern Game At Rocket Mortgage Classic
Detroit Golf Club dates back to the late 19th century, but the classic course, home to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, has hosted just two previous PGA Tour event.
'I'm Really Impressed With Helio Castroneves': Brad Daugherty Weighs In On SRX Racing Series Season Ahead Of Saturday's Trip To Lucas Oil Raceway
The CBS analyst says he's been struck by the performance of IndyCar drivers, Castroneves in particular, thus far in the Camping World SRX series as the drivers head to Indy for Week 4's race at Lucas Oil Raceway.
World's Strongest Man Competition Airing on CBS Starting Saturday July 3
See 25 of the world's strongest athletes take on a gauntlet of tests to prove which of them earns the title of World's Strongest Man.
Big Brother Season 23: Meet The New Houseguests
Meet the Houseguests for season 23 of 'Big Brother.'
Steelo Brim On MTV's 'Ridiculousness': 'People Will Never Stop Doing Stupid Things & Filming It'
The TV personality shares why "Ridiculousness" has been such a huge hit on MTV since it first aired in 2011.
Meet The Cast Of Love Island; Season 3 Premieres On July 7
A new season of Love Island premieres on CBS July 7 and the show released its cast for season 3 on Tuesday.
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
Final Four Guide: 5 Restaurants To Try Near U.S. Bank Stadium
In Minneapolis for the Final Four and want to try the restaurants where Minneapolitans love to eat? Look no further. Below are some of the most beloved spots in the City of Lakes within walking distance, or a short Lyft ride, from U.S. Bank Stadium.
