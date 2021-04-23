Menu
Zurich Classic Preview: Can Jon Rahm And Ryan Palmer Defend Title At TPC Louisiana?
The PGA Tour returns to TPC Louisiana this week for the Zurich Classic, one of the game's more unique events.
Baseball Report: Yankees Not Looking Like Much Of A Contender
The New York Yankees have the worst record in the American League, while the Oakland A's have pulled out of their early-season slump, winning eight straight.
Harbour Town 'Requires You Really To Think Your Way Around The Golf Course,' Says Dottie Pepper On The RBC Heritage
The RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links returns to its usual spot on the PGA Tour calendar with a stellar field.
Latest Headlines
Dean Norris On His Favorite Thing About Art In 'United States Of Al': 'He's Just A Really, Really Good Dad'
Dean Norris discusses his role on the new CBS comedy, 'United States Of Al.'
Earth Day: A Look Back At The First Event
The first Earth Day happened 51 years ago, when CBS News's Walter Cronkite called it "a day dedicated to enlisting all the citizens of a bountiful country in a common cause of saving life from the deadly biproduct of that bounty."
How Dottie Pepper's Former Mentor George Pulver Might Advise Dustin Johnson And Will Zalatoris
Dottie Pepper, who has a new book about her former mentor George Pulver, looks at what he might say to Dustin Johnson and Will Zalatoris.
CBS Sports The New Home Of World Series Of Poker Main Event: 'We Have A History With This Tournament And We're Excited To Rekindle It'
The World Series of Poker is coming to CBS with coverage of the Main Event and several Bracelet Events
SEE IT: Best Moments From The 56th ACM Awards
Look back at the best moments from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS and Paramount+.
LIST: 2021 ACM Award Winners
See all big the winners from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS.
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
Final Four Guide: 5 Restaurants To Try Near U.S. Bank Stadium
In Minneapolis for the Final Four and want to try the restaurants where Minneapolitans love to eat? Look no further. Below are some of the most beloved spots in the City of Lakes within walking distance, or a short Lyft ride, from U.S. Bank Stadium.
Protected: A Treatment Option For Select Older Patients With AML
April 23, 2021 at 4:36 pm
