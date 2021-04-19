SACRAMENTO (KOVR-TV) – A California mother of four is scared for her young family’s safety and wants law enforcement to take action after her Ring doorbell captured a man coming to her door four times in recent weeks, including late at night, claiming to be from social services.

The woman, who asked to remain unidentified out of fear for her safety, said she’s called 911 each time and so far, the sheriff’s office has responded, but not cited nor arrested the man.

The series of Ring videos show the man, and also recorded audio of the man.

“Yeah, I’m with social services,” he says in one video.

“You know, I hear a child crying, a little baby,” he says in another video.

In the video, a response from the frightened mother inside can be heard. “You need to leave,” she yells. “I’m calling the cops.”

“I don’t know what to do, how to protect myself, because I have no men at home,” she told CBS station KOVR-TV in Sacramento.

She says each time the man has come to her home, her husband has been gone. She’s been home alone with her four children, and she believes the man knows it. “He keeps wanting to come in, you know, because he keeps saying, ‘I want to come in, I need to come in,’ and he’s claiming to be from social services,” she says.

KOVR-TV reporter Steve Large went to the man’s home to ask him why he keeps knocking on the family’s door.

“I don’t go over there and irritate them, I go over there once in a while to see if somebody is OK,” the man said.

“Did the sheriff’s department tell you not to go there anymore?” Large asked him.

“They did, so I said, ‘OK, I won’t do it, I won’t go there anymore,” the man said.

“But you went there yesterday?” Large asked.

“No, it wasn’t yesterday,” the man said.

Sacramento attorney Mark Reichel is an expert in California Civil Harassment orders. He believes this man is breaking state law, and even if deputies don’t arrest him, a civil harassment order can be filed against him, and a judge would grant it.

“This repeated annoyance and disturbing her, at that house when the husband’s gone, it’s a pattern, it’s predictable, it’s not right,” Reichel said.