(CBS) – CBS’ top-rated daytime game show The Price Is Right, hosted by Drew Carey, returns to primetime this spring on the CBS Television Network when The Price Is Right At Night welcomes Tiffany Haddish and Lilly Singh to “Come On Down” and play alongside contestants for charity.

On Wednesday, April 21st from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT late night talk show host Lilly Singh will play for “Room To Read,” the non-profit helping millions of kids in low-income communities become independent readers and supporting girls to complete school with the skills and confidence to follow their dreams. Lilly and contestants will have the opportunity to play fan favorite games, including Cliff Hangers, for amazing prizes such as trip to St. Lucia and a Mercedes. Plus, she will present one lucky contestant with a special themed showcase.

The following week on Wednesday, April 28th from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT Emmy and GRAMMY Award-winning actress, comedian and host of Kids Say The Darndest Things Tiffany Haddish will play for the “She Ready Foundation” which supports foster youth. Tiffany and contestants will test their knowledge of prices for amazing prizes including cash, trips and cars. Plus, one lucky contestant will have the opportunity to win a Tesla in a special themed showcase presented by Tiffany. As previously announced, Kids Say The Darndest Things premieres Wednesday, May 5th from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS.

You can also catch the fun streaming on Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.