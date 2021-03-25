PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’ll be a tough test for the Wildcats on Saturday. Villanova is going to need the “Wright stuff” for sure against top-seeded Baylor in the sweet sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.

Over the weekend, a lot of top schools with big expectations got their lights punched out– not Villanova. They never gave Cinderella a slipper to stand on.

But now, the ‘Cats find themselves wearing some unfamiliar underdog shoes.

Head coach Jay Wright knows they have their work cut out for them, although the players are ready for a fight.

“The good thing about coaching young people 18 to 22, I don’t really think that they think they’re underdogs that often, but as coaches, you definitely know you are,” Wright said.

The Wildcats are seven-point underdogs.

Pat Gallen from CBS3 in Philadelphia spoke with CBS Sports analyst Clark Kellogg about Villanova being back in a familiar place and how they can continue their run.

Watch the video for more.