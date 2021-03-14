(CBS) – Tonight is the night, Music’s Biggest Night is here as the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards are finally on the air! The show is available on your local CBS station as well live-streaming and on-demand with Paramount+.

Check out the list of (bolded) winners below updated throughout the night.

Record Of The Year:

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Song Of The Year:

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If The World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Album Of The Year:

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

Everyday Life — Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III — Haim

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone

Folklore — Taylor Swift

Best New Artist:

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” — BTS

“Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Changes — Justin Bieber

Chromatica — Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Fine Line — Harry Styles

Folklore — Taylor Swift