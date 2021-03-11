CROWNSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Here’s a fun fact you probably don’t know: The fastest dog in the country lives in Crownsville, Maryland.

When Ted Koch and Krista Shreet adopted Phelan, a Sighthound-mix, they enrolled her in a running competition. It was a way for her to let off some steam and tap into her breed’s hunting instincts. “Some dogs get in and they just naturally take to it, and other dogs get in and they just have no interest,” Koch said.

“She took to it,” Shreet said. “She excelled.”

“Like a duck in water, perfect for a day like today,” Koch added.

Rain or shine, this rescue dog continues to surpass their expectations. Her training includes hiking, swimming, jogging and she stays on a special diet, too.

“It was a bit of a feeling that maybe she found her niche, so-to-speak,” Koch said.

Phelan was ultimately invited to participate in the 2020 American Kennel Club’s inaugural race in Orlando, Florida. “There were no thoughts about walking away with any kind of win or anything of that sort,” Koch said.

But she did. Phelan ran a 100-yard course in 6.3 seconds and took home an overall time of 32 miles per hour. She beat the favored greyhound and about 100 other dogs for the title of America’s fastest dog.

“Even though she wasn’t a purebred going into this event, the fact that she did as well as she did really says that every dog has something really wonderful to offer,” Koch said.

Phelan continues to compete on weekends.