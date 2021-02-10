(CBS Local)- March Madness is just about a month away and CBS Sports and Turner Sports have announced the game windows and programming schedule for all 67 games of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The coverage will span four networks, CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV with all games also streamed via NCAA March Madness Live. The tournament will be staged entirely in Indiana this year to limit travel amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and 55 of the 67 games will be played in Indianapolis.
The coverage of the tournament begins on Selection Sunday with the one hour Selection Show on March 14, from 6-7 p.m. ET on CBS.
That is followed up with game action beginning on Thursday, March 18 with the First Four games being played on TBS and truTV. On Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20, the First Round begins with coverage starting at 12 p.m. ET with games airing across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV. The Second Round follows on Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22.
Once the field is cut to the Sweet 16, CBS and TBS will air each of those eight games on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday March 28.
The Elite 8 games will be split between TBS and CBS with each being played in primetime. CBS’ games will air Monday, March 29 starting at 7:00 p.m. ET and TBS’ games will air on Tuesday, March 30 beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.
CBS has the coverage of the Final Four on Saturday, April 3 with the National Championship game set for Monday, April 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The pregame coverage for Saturday’s Final Four games will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET with tip off in the first game set for 5:00 p.m. ET.
The pregame, halftime, and postgame shows for all games will come from studios in New York City and Atlanta.
The full breakout of the programming schedule is below.
Thursday, March 18th FIRST FOUR
Game 1- 5 p.m. truTV
Game 2- 6:20 p.m. TBS
Game 3- 8:30 p.m. truTV
Game 4- 9:50 p.m. TBS
Friday, March 19 FIRST ROUND
Game 5- 12 p.m. CBS
Game 6- 12:30 p.m. truTV
Game 7- 1 p.m. TBS
Game 8- 1:30 p.m. TNT
Game 9- 2:45 p.m. CBS
Game 10- 3:20 p.m. truTV
Game 11- 3:50 p.m. TBS
Game 12- 4:20 p.m. TNT
Game 13- 6:15 p.m. TBS
Game 14- 7 p.m. truTV
Game 15- 7 p.m. CBS
Game 16- 7:15 p.m. TNT
Game 17- 9:10 p.m. TBS
Game 18- 9:30 p.m. CBS
Game 19- 9:45 p.m. truTV
Game 20- 9:50 p.m. TNT
Saturday, March 20 FIRST ROUND
Game 21- 12 p.m. CBS
Game 22-12:30 p.m. truTV
Game 23-1 p.m. TBS
Game 24- 1:30 p.m. TNT
Game 25- 2:45 p.m. CBS
Game 26- 3:20 p.m. truTV
Game 27- 3:50 p.m. TBS
Game 28- 4:20 p.m. TNT
Game 29- 6:15 p.m. TBS
Game 30- 7 p.m. truTV
Game 31- 7 p.m. CBS
Game 32- 7:15 p.m. TNT
Game 33- 9:10 p.m. TBS
Game 34- 9:30 p.m. CBS
Game 35- 9:45 p.m. truTV
Game 36- 9:50 p.m. TNT
Sunday, March 21st SECOND ROUND
Game 37- 12 p.m. CBS
Game 38- 2:30 p.m. CBS
Game 39- 5:00 p.m. CBS
Game 40- 6:00 p.m. TNT
Game 41- 7:00 p.m. TBS
Game 42- 7:30 p.m. truTV
Game 43- 8:30 p.m. TNT
Game 44- 9:30 p.m. TBS
Monday, March 22nd SECOND ROUND
Game 45- 12 p.m. CBS
Game 46- 2:30 p.m. CBS
Game 47- 5:00 p.m. TBS
Game 48- 6:00 p.m. TNT
Game 49- 7:00 p.m. CBS
Game 50- 7:30 p.m. TBS
Game 51- 8:30 p.m. TNT
Game 52- 9:30 p.m. CBS
Saturday, March 27th SWEET 16
Game 53- 2:30 p.m. CBS
Game 54- 5:00 p.m. CBS
Game 55- 7:15 p.m. TBS
Game 56- 9:45 p.m. TBS
Sunday, March 28th SWEET 16
Game 57- 2:00 p.m. CBS
Game 58- 4:45 p.m. CBS
Game 59- 7:00 p.m. TBS
Game 60- 9:30 p.m. TBS
Monday, March 29th ELITE 8
Game 61- 7:00 p.m. CBS
Game 62- 9:45 p.m. CBS
Tuesday, March 30th ELITE 8
Game 63- 7:00 p.m. TBS
Game 64- 9:45 p.m. TBS
Saturday, April 3 FINAL FOUR
Game 65- 5:00 p.m. CBS
Game 66- 8:30 p.m. CBS
Monday, April 5 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Game 67- 9:00 p.m. CBS