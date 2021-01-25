(CBS Philly/CBS Local) — More than 375,000 Target frontline team members will be receiving a bonus for their hard work over the last year. Target announced Monday all frontline team members will be receiving a $500 recognition bonus.

All hourly team members, including seasonal hires, in stores, distribution centers, headquarters and field-based offices, will receive the $500 bonus.

Frontline store directors, executive team leaders and salaried distribution center leaders will be receiving a bonus ranging from $1,000 to $2,000.

This is the fifth round of recognition bonuses Target has provided team members and leaders for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bonuses are expected to be paid out by early February.

Throughout the last year, Target has moved to a $15 industry-leading starting wage, paid leaves and benefits.

The company has invested $1 billon more in 2020 in health, safety and well-being of team members compared to 2019. They plan to extend the COVID-19 benefits into 2021 to help team members and their families continue to get through the current pandemic.