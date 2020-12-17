(CBS Local)- It’s semifinals week. If you’re still in the hunt for the fantasy title, congrats on making it this far! But, you don’t want the fun to stop now. The train has to keep on rolling into the championship next week. Here to help you do that are CBSSports.com fantasy football experts Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings of Fantasy Football Today.

The guys have taken a look at the Week 15 matchups and picked out three guys that you should think about starting and three you might want to sit down this week. For starters, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins who draws a great matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“They (the Jaguars) have been miserable the last three weeks against opposing running backs. Hey, they’ve been miserable all season. And Dobbins has been on fire. He’s scored a touchdown in each of his last three games,” said Eisenberg. “I think he’s going to have an opportunity here to be fantastic once again.”

Also in the “start” group among the running backs is Carolina Panthers back Mike Davis, Washington back J.D. McKissic and San Francisco 49ers back Jeff Wilson. The Panthers and Davis draw a Green Bay team that has had issues stopping the run at times while WFT has a home matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. And Wilson benefits from the opportunity to face the Dallas Cowboys who have been bad all season against opponent run games.

On the other side of the ledger, Heath is advising that you stay away from the Bills running back situation in general and Devin Singletary in particular this week.

“The nice thing is if you don’t like the Bills running back situation, just wait a week, it will change,” said Cummings. “Devin Singletary had back-to-back games of at least 80 total yards, Zack Moss out of the picture until last week and then Zack Moss was the leading back. You can’t trust any Bills running backs.”

For the rest of the position group start and sits for the week, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast.

Start

QB:

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 17.6

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 27.2

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 23.1



RB:

J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Start of the Week)- Proj. Points: 11.2

Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 17.8

J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team @ San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 13.5

Jeff Wilson, San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 8.3

WR:

T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, Projected Points: 16.0

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 14.8

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 15.6

TE:

Irv Smith, Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 8.3



Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks, Projected Points: 10.5



Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 10.6



Sit

QB:

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns @ New York Giants, Projected Points: 18.8



Cam Newton, New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 19.2

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 19.1



RB:

Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 7.3



James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 11.0

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills @ Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 8.7

WR:

Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 14.3



Jarvis Landry, Baker Mayfield @ New York Giants, Projected Points: 12.4

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 11.1



TE:

Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 10.3



Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 6.2



Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 8.3

