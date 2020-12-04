(CBSLOCAL)- The fantasy football playoffs are here for most leagues and lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. That title belt is within your reach and finding the right matchups to take advantage of or to avoid will be key in earning that championship. That is why, as always, we have brought in the experts from Fantasy Football Today to break down three matchups they like and three they don’t at each position heading into the weekend.

The start of the week is Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery as the Bears take on the Detroit Lions and their porous run defense.

“In a great spot this week taking on the Detroit Lions. They allow the most fantasy points to opposing running backs, 21 touchdowns to opposing running backs on the season. And, Montgomery coming off his best game to date, 100 yards rushing against the Packers,” said Jamey Eisenberg.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert and New England Patriots running back James White join Montgomery in Jamey’s starts this week. For Heath Cummings, Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson, who has been the featured back in Seattle, finds himself on the sit list as he faces a Giants run defense that has been solid since Week 5.

“I was very concerned about the fact that he only got 10 touches in Week 12 against the Eagles, too much Carlos Hyde for my liking. Now they face a Giants defense that has only allowed one running back to top 60 rushing yards since Week 5. I would prefer to sit Chris Carson if you can find better options,” said Cummings.

Joining Carson on the sit list is Cincinnati Bengals back Giovanni Bernard who faces a similarly tough defense in Miami this week, and Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers who is still splitting his time in the backfield with Darrell Henderson.

For the rest of the position group start and sits for the week, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast.

Start

QB:

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 23.1

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 19.2

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Projected Points: 23.3



RB:

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 13.1

Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 11.8

James White, New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 9.9

WR:

Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 12.3

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 13.0

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 16.5

TE:

Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 10.6



Jordan Akins, Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 7.8

Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 11.0



Sit

QB:

Cam Newton, New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 21.9



Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 16.4

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 18.0



RB:

Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants, Projected Points: 14.2

Giovanni Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 12.1

Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals, Projected Points: 8.4

WR:

Sterling Shepard, New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks, Projected Points: 13.1



Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams, Projected Points: 12.1

Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots, Projected Points: 11.4



TE:

Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 7.0

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 8.3



Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 6.0