As the presidential election nears, CBS News journalists will report from around the country on the diverse and changing voices who will ultimately choose who the next president will be, in The Deciders, a one-hour primetime special to be broadcast Friday, October 30th from 9:00-10:00 PM only on CBS.

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will anchor The Deciders. The special features the reporting of CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, CBS News special correspondent James Brown, CBS News contributor Maria Elena Salinas, CBSN anchor Elaine Quijano, CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan and CBS News correspondents Mark Strassmann and Jonathan Vigliotti.

“This election has been called the most important in modern history,” says Alvin Patrick, executive producer of The Deciders. “Lawn signs and social media posts don’t decide elections. People do. We are talking with voters from around the country to find out who they will choose as the next president and why.”

The Deciders will explore who makes up the voting blocs around the country and their potential influence in the election outcome. This election promises to have a record turnout. Will one of the voting blocs break out and really make an impact on who becomes the next president of the United States?

Here are a sample of the reports:

· CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King profiles white female voters, including an ardent Trump supporter in Texas, a Connecticut woman who regrets her Trump vote in 2016 and an elusive undecided voter in Florida.

· CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann looks at white male voters who traditionally lean Republican, including some who are feeling buyer’s remorse after the devastating health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

· CBS News special correspondent James Brown reports on the traditionally Democratic-leaning Black vote, but also looks into the slight uptick in support for Donald Trump among Black men.

· CBS News contributor Maria Elena Salinas talks with Latino Americans – a rapidly growing demographic – in Florida and Arizona where political views are varied and diverse, and may play into the outcome of the election.

· CBSN anchor Elaine Quijano reports on the growing Asian American voting power and profiles a pro-Trump business owner as well as other voters who support Biden in Wisconsin and Nevada.

· CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti explores the LGTBQ voting bloc which includes voters concerned about issues like adoptions and transgender rights.

· CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan profiles young voters on opposite sides of the country and on opposing sides of the political debate.