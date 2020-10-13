CBS announced earlier today the November primetime premiere dates for 10 scripted series. The five dramas and five comedies span time periods on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights. Additional premiere dates for November will be announced shortly.

The new comedy joining the CBS schedule on Thursday, November 5th is B Positive, from award-winning executive producer Chuck Lorre and creator Marco Pennette, starring Emmy Award-nominee Thomas Middleditch and Tony Award-winner Annaleigh Ashford. The series is inspired by Pennette’s personal experience as a transplant recipient.

The returning shows include #1 series NCIS on Tuesday, November 17th; #1 comedy Young Sheldon and #2 comedy MOM on Thursday, November 5th; Monday’s popular one-hour comedy block of The Neighborhood and #1 new comedy Bob ♥ Abishola, followed by the hit drama All Rise on Monday, November 16th; Sunday’s two most-watched entertainment programs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans on Sunday, November 8th; and the two-hour premiere of S.W.A.T. on Wednesday, November 11th.

Also, classic NCIS launches Sunday, November 8th, featuring fan-favorite episodes from the drama’s previous 17 seasons, creating a three-hour block of NCIS following 60 Minutes on Sunday nights.

These programs join the previously announced season premieres of 60 Minutes and 48 Hours, which have already debuted, and The Amazing Race, on Wednesday, October 14th.

CBS’ 2020-2021 PRIMETIME PREMIERE DATES FOR 10 SERIES

Thursday, Nov. 5

8:00-8:30 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (4th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM – B POSITIVE (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM – MOM (8th Season Premiere)

Sunday, Nov. 8 (Football Doubleheader)

7:30-8:30 PM, ET/7:00-8:00 PM, PT – 60 MINUTES

8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT – NCIS: LOS ANGELES (12th Season Premiere)

9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT – NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (7th Season Premiere)

10:30-11:30 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 PM, PT – NCIS (Fan-favorite episodes from the previous 17 seasons)

Wednesday, Nov. 11

8:00-9:00 PM – THE AMAZING RACE

9:00-11:00 PM – S.W.A.T. (2-Hour 4th Season Premiere)

Monday, Nov. 16

8:00-8:30 PM – THE NEIGHBORHOOD (3rd Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM – BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – ALL RISE (2nd Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Nov. 17

8:00-9:00 PM – NCIS (18th Season Premiere)