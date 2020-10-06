(CBS Detroit) — Many Americans have not yet received their $1,200 payment from the CARES Act passed way back in March. These people are still eligible for that money, and now they have an extra month to ensure that they get it. The IRS is now giving people until November 21, rather than the previous deadline of October 15.

Most of the 9 million Americans who haven’t received that $1,200 fall under the category of “non-filers.” A non-filer is someone who doesn’t have to file a federal tax return. For this reason, the IRS doesn’t have their address or bank account information. So some seniors and people with low incomes may have been overlooked in the initial distribution of stimulus checks.

According to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, “We took this step to provide more time for those who have not yet received a payment to register to get their money, including those in low-income and underserved communities.”

Those who have not received their initial $1,200 payment ($2,400 if married filing and filing jointly) can register with the IRS’s non-filer tool to ensure they do. Registrants for the Economic Impact Payment, as the government calls it, will need to meet the following conditions:

Be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident or qualifying resident alien;

Have a valid Social Security number;

Not be claimed by another taxpayer as a dependent;

Have an Adjusted Gross Income under $12,200 (for individuals) or $24,400 (if married filing jointly)

As of September, 160 million taxpayers had received their stimulus payment. The IRS began mailing letters by the end of the month to inform others of their potential eligibility. At that time, seven million people had registered with the non-filers tool to receive payment.