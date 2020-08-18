CBS announces the Islanders looking for love this summer on season two of Love Island! Eleven sexy singles are ready to find their perfect matches when they kick off the summer of love on the two-hour season premiere, Monday, August 24th at 8:00 PM, ET/PT, on CBS and streaming live and on-demand with CBS All Access. New episodes continue nightly*, including the Saturday night episode Love Island: More to Love at 8:00PM, ET/PT, featuring the best moments of the week, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman return with even more love and romance this summer when the show introduces more Islanders, more nightly episodes and more drama. After months spent in isolation and virtual dating, Islanders will finally have the opportunity to date and get to know each other IRL (in real life) while shooting in Las Vegas sequestered in a “bubble” at a stunning villa on top of Ceasars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

Fans can relive the love of season one during a two-day marathon of 22 episodes,Saturday, August 22nd at 11:00 AM-10:30 PM, ET/PT and Sunday, August 23rd at 11:00 AM-10:00 PM, ET/PT on MTV2.

The following are the first 11 Islanders embarking on a summer of love. Additional Islanders will be introduced and announced as the season progresses.

Kaitlynn Anderson

Age: 27

Promotions

Lapeer, Mich.

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

If she could write her own dating profile, it would be: “I enjoy bad food, dogs, festivals, Pilates, cooking and adventure!”

Mackenzie Dipman

Age: 24

Student

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Celebrity crush: Matthew McConaughey – he is “a version of my dream man – a southern gentleman with a Texas accent.”

Tre Forte

Age: 25

Personal trainer

Boca Raton, Fla.

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Celebrity crush: Rihanna