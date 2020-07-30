(CBS Local)– On Thursday, ViacomCBS announced a significant expansion of CBS All Access, the company’s subscription video on demand and live-streaming service.

More than 3,500 episodes across the ViacomCBS portfolio will now be available on CBS All Access. Series from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and the Smithsonian Channel were added.

More iconic franchises. More original programming. More #ViacomCBS. @CBSAllAccess’ newly expanded library of content from across the ViacomCBS portfolio and enhanced user experience mark a significant step in our #streaming strategy. More via our Newsroom. https://t.co/HvonYyNJQ6 — ViacomCBS (@ViacomCBS) July 30, 2020

Below is a list of content added to the streaming platform.

All seasons of “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “Hit the Floor,” plus all prior seasons of “Single Ladies”

All seasons of “Chappelle’s Show,” “Strangers with Candy,” six prior seasons of “Reno 911!” and more

All seasons of “Laguna Beach” and “Snooki & Jwoww,” prior seasons of TEEN MOM 2, seasons of JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION and MTV FLORIBAMA SHORE, as well as a selection from THE CHALLENGE, “Beavis and Butt-Head: The Mike Judge Collection” and more

All seasons of “Avatar: Last Airbender,” “Rugrats,” plus all prior seasons of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and more, in addition to seasons of “Danny Phantom,” “The Legend of Korra” and “Sam & Cat” that were previously available

Smithsonian Channel: More than 60 episodes of “Aerial America,” seasons of “Air Disasters,” documentaries such as “The Day We Walked on the Moon,” “The Green Book: Guide to Freedom,” “MLK: The Assassination Tapes,” “Pocahontas: Beyond the Myth” and more

TV Land and VH1: Programming like “Hot in Cleveland,” as well as prior seasons of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE and LOVE & HIP HOP and more

Paramount Pictures: More films have been added to the service since May, including “The Firm,” “Charlotte’s Web” and “Scary Movie,” with more than 150 movies in total now available

Additionally, CBS All Access will be rolling out the following new projects.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS: Premiering Thursday, August 6.

BIG BROTHER LIVE FEEDS: Offering an in-depth, exclusive pass to watch all the action inside the BIG BROTHER house all the time.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Season three, premiering Oct. 15.

The Untitled Richard Linklater Project: premiering this fall.

THE STAND: Limited event series, premiering late 2020.

Fans can also binge other CBS All Access original series including the critically acclaimed hit THE GOOD FIGHT, THE TWILIGHT ZONE, STAR TREK: PICARD, TOONING OUT THE NEWS, NO ACTIVITY, WHY WOMEN KILL, THE THOMAS JOHN EXPERIENCE and more.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting evolution of CBS All Access into the subscription streaming home for ViacomCBS and a preview of what’s to come,” said Marc DeBevoise, Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS and President & Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Digital. “As the first Network to market with a branded direct-to-consumer service more than five years ago, we have the advantage and experience of building it from the ground up, establishing distribution points across all major platforms, creating a service with high user engagement and low churn, and crafting a robust slate of exclusive originals from which we continue to build.”

ViacomCBS will debut the full and rebranded service in early 2021.