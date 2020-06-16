Sam Dillard is the author and photographer behind Hey Keto Mama, a food blog that cuts carbs and strikes out sugar without sacrificing yummy flavor. Her recipes have been featured in numerous publications including Women’s Health and Brit + Co. She is the author The “I Love My Instant Pot” Keto Diet Recipe Book, The “I Love My Air Fryer” Keto Diet Recipe Book, and Keto Comfort Foods. Sam lives in Missouri with her husband and two young children. The ‘I Love My Air Fryer’ Keto Diet 5-Ingredient Recipe Book is available now from Simon And Schuster, a ViacomCBS company.

Summer is here, and while we’re likely skipping the family reunions and neighborhood block parties this year, that doesn’t mean we need to skip out on our favorite summer desserts. From Chilled Strawberry Pie to Lime Bars and Coconut Flour Cake, recipes from the new book “The ‘I Love My Air Fryer’ Keto Diet 5-Ingredient Recipe Book” (available now from Simon & Schuster) will hit the spot. Not only can these easy recipes be cooked up in a flash thanks to the air fryer and short ingredient lists, but they can also satisfy our sweet tooth without sacrificing our health goals.

So fire up that air fryer (added bonus–it won’t heat up your kitchen!) and bake up a delicious sweet treat like the Strawberry Shortcake recipe below. After all we’ve been through the last couple of months, we’ve earned our dessert!

Strawberry Shortcake Recipe

This dessert is sure to be a hit! It’s also keto dream, since whipped cream is naturally low-carb.

Pantry Staples: Baking powder, coconut oil, vanilla extract

Hands-On Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 cup blanched finely ground almond flour

2 large eggs, whisked

½ cup granular erythritol

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups sugar-free whipped cream

6 medium fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

Directions

In a large bowl, combine coconut oil, flour, eggs, erythritol, baking powder, and vanilla. Pour batter into an ungreased 6″ round nonstick baking dish.

Place dish into air fryer basket. Adjust the temperature to 300°F and set the timer for 25 minutes. When done, shortcake should be golden and a toothpick inserted in the middle will come out clean.

Remove dish from fryer and let cool 1 hour.

Once cooled, top cake with whipped cream and strawberries to serve.

Per Serving

CALORIES: 235 | FAT: 21g | PROTEIN: 6g | SODIUM: 104mg | FIBER: 2g | CARBOHYDRATES: 21g | NET CARBOHYDRATES: 3g | SUGAR: 1g | SUGAR ALCOHOL: 16g

Excerpted from The “I Love My Air Fryer” Keto Diet 5-Ingredient Recipe Book by Sam Dillard. Copyright © 2020 by Simon & Schuster, Inc. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.