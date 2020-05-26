(CBS Local)- CBS Sports announced Tuesday that it is collaborating with CBS News on a new six-part series featuring some of the most unforgettable sports stories and interviews of the last 10 years.

The series, titled 60 Minutes Sports: Timeless Stories, will air each of the next three weekends on CBS beginning on Saturday, May 30 at 1:30 pm EST/PST.

Included in the six episodes are two classic interviews that originally aired on 60 Minutes. One features LeBron James in 2009 just prior to his rise to superstardom and the other is a sitdown with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees from just after the team’s Super Bowl XLIV win. In that interview Brees details how he helped the city recover post Hurricane Katrina.

The series is hosted by The NFL Today host James Brown and features three in-depth stories in each episode. Below is a list of episode descriptions and air dates. A preview of the series can be seen here:

EPISODE 1: Saturday, May 30 at 1:30 PM, ET

Modern Gladiators

A look at the violent sport of “Florentine Football,” which combines soccer, rugby, football and bare-knuckle brawling. (Original air date: Dec. 1, 2015)

Revolution in Iran

Katayoun Khosrowyar or “Kat” is an American expat who, along with others, has grown and developed women’s soccer in Iran through activism and coaching its future stars. (Original air date: Dec. 6, 2016)

Hurling

The Irish game of hurling is a national past time that combines the skills of baseball, hockey, lacrosse and rugby in what some have termed a cross between “sport and murder.” (Original air date: Oct. 6, 2015)

EPISODE 2: Sunday, May 31 at 1:30 PM, ET

LeBron

A 24-year-old LeBron James, before he became a global icon for a generation of sports fans. (Original air date on 60 MINUTES: March 29, 2009; re-aired on 60 MINUTES SPORTS: July 3, 2013)

Sneakerheads

Professional athletes and tastemakers like Kevin Durant, CC Sabathia and Victor Cruz were key figures in driving the $20 billion industry and secondary market of sneakers to the forefront. (Original air date: June 3, 2015)

The Teacher

Morgan Wootten’s long and successful career as a high school basketball coach is revered in the sports community by the likes of Mike Krzyzewski, Red Auerbach and John Wooden. (Original air date: April 1, 2015)

EPISODE 3: Saturday, June 6 at 1:30 PM, ET

Alone on the Wall

Before he was the subject of an Oscar-winning documentary, Lara Logan interviews Alex Honnold, the freestyle solo climber as he prepares to scale a 1,600-foot rock wall. (Original air date on 60 MINUTES: Oct. 2, 2011; re-aired on 60 MINUTES SPORTS: Jan. 9, 2013)

The Ride of His Life

Legendary surfer Garrett McNamara takes Anderson Cooper into the waters off Portugal in search of the coveted 100-foot wave. (Original air date: March 6, 2013)

Birdmen

Extreme athletes don wing-suits, jump off mountaintops and fly down at roughly 140 miles-per-hour. (Original air date on 60 MINUTES: Oct. 11, 2009; re-aired on 60 MINUTES SPORTS: June 5, 2013)

EPISODE 4: Sunday, June 7 at 1:30 PM, E

The Most Dangerous Eight Seconds

The popular Professional Bull Riding Tour is home to the most thrilling and dangerous eight seconds you’ll ever see, as its riders attempt to hold onto a bucking 2,000-pound bull. (Original air date: Feb. 3, 2015)

Boys of Summer

The Cape Cod Baseball League is the summer home to some of the best college baseball players and draws the attention of Major League Baseball’s top scouts. (Original air date: May 6, 2015)

Harry

Harvard Crew Coach Harry Parker reflects on his 51-season career while preparing a group of rowers and fighting his last race: against cancer. (Original air date: Sept. 4, 2013)

EPISODE 5: Saturday, June 13 at 1:30 PM, ET

Cool Brees

A classic interview with Drew Brees following the Saints’ win in Super Bowl XLIV and how the rising superstar helped the city of New Orleans recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. (Original air date on 60 MINUTES: Sept. 26, 2010)

Michigan’s Secret Weapon

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady, Heisman winner Desmond Howard and some of the University of Michigan’s biggest athletes credit a behind-the-scenes counselor named Greg Harden for their success. (Original air date: March 5, 2014)

The Nomads

The untold story of a remarkable group of African-American men barred from all-white country clubs and public courses in the 1950s creates a social club still inspiring generations of golfers. (Original air date: March 7, 2017)

EPISODE 6: Sunday, June 14 at 2:00 PM, ET

Darts Wonderland

Enter the world of professional darts where matches broadcast in over 100 countries. (Original air date: May 1, 2013

Baseball Island

James Brown investigates how the tiny Dutch Territory of Curacao – home of Andruw Jones and Didi Gregorius – has become a hotbed farm system for Major League Baseball talent. (Original air date: Oct. 6, 2015)

Pete Dye

Meet the man whose golf course designs have drawn the attention of the PGA TOUR, the man whose name is synonymous with difficult: the legendary Pete Dye. (Original air date: April 3, 2013)