



— A captain with the Tulsa Fire Department was arrested Monday for allegedly robbing two banks, according to police in Oklahoma.

Investigators say Captain Jerry Brown is suspected of robbing Oklahoma Capitol Bank in Skiatook on March 12 and Exchange Bank in Sperry on May 7.

The police said they received several tips from people who know Brown, which led to his arrest.

Brown was arrested on complaints of bank robbery and knowingly concealing stolen property and booked into the Osage County Jail.

UPDATE: Tulsa Fire Captain Accused Of 2 Bank Robberies https://t.co/8cVr6fo5uH — News On 6 (@NewsOn6) May 19, 2020

“I appreciate the swift action by the Tulsa Fire Department on this matter and the coordinated efforts among several law enforcement agencies,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “Allegations of this nature are deeply disturbing, and the City will do everything we can to help with this ongoing investigation.”

Brown was hired in 2002 and has been employed by the city for over 17 years. He will be placed on administrative leave, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

“The Tulsa Fire Department takes allegations of this kind very seriously and is fully committed to working with law enforcement as they continue to investigate this matter,” TFD said in a statement.