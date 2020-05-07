



— An Indiana man has transformed a field he owns into a larger than life patriotic symbol of hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

Justin Riggins recruited his family and friends to help paint a 10,000 square foot American flag on the field, which is located in Crawfordsville.

“With everything that everyone is going through in this pandemic, I wanted something positive for people,” he told CNN. “I’m very patriotic and I wanted to recognize there are a lot of heroes on the frontlines.”

It took two hours and 30 gallons of paint for Riggins, his family and friends to construct the massive flag on Saturday.

He says they used the same type of environmentally friendly paint used to mark ball fields.

The field is located on the same land as Riggins’ home, automotive repair business and a private airstrip.

“We are all in this together,” Riggins said. “We need something positive right now.”