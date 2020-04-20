



Just two days after the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, the Recording Academy, AEG Ehrlich Ventures and CBS celebrated the unparalleled career of 38-time GRAMMY nominee and seven-time GRAMMY winner Prince by recording Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince. The tribute concert was hosted by comedian Maya Rudolph, who also performed with her Prince cover band, Princess. Now, for the first time, this night of performances and tributes will be broadcast at 9:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access.

This special broadcast will feature a lineup of all-star artists paying tribute to Prince’s unprecedented influence on music, including GRAMMY Award-winning artists Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Usher and Susanna Hoffs. Plus, several of Prince’s most celebrated musical friends and collaborators, including GRAMMY Award-winning band the Revolution, past GRAMMY Award nominee Sheila E., and legendary funk band Morris Day and the Time take the stage for a historic joint performance. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

“One of the true joys of producing the GRAMMY Awards is both working with and being able to tribute your heroes, and Prince gave me the opportunity of doing both,” said Ken Ehrlich. “His GRAMMY appearances, though few, were historic, and it’s with mixed feelings that we approach this opportunity to celebrate the amazing legacy he left us. We’ve gathered a remarkable collection of artists across genres and across generations to salute one of music’s truly singular iconic writer/performers, and believe me, it’s a tall order to do him justice.”

Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince this Tuesday, April 21st at , only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access.