(CBS Local)– Chuck Lorre has played a huge role in actor and comedian Billy Gardell’s career.

The producer is known as “The King Of Sitcoms” and made Gardell a star when he brought him into the fold on “Mike & Molly” with Melissa McCarthy on CBS and now Lorre and Gardell are back together again on “Bob Hearts Abishola.”

The series tells the story of a man who recently had a heart attack and falls for his cardiac nurse while he’s recovering at the hospital. Gardell didn’t think he’d get another crack at a hit series and he is enjoying every moment of it.

“I want to thank all the fans that are watching our show, thank you so much,” said Gardell in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “It’s been really beautiful. I was blessed enough to be on a hit show before with Mike & Molly and I never thought I’d be in the middle of a second one. I have horseshoe in my behind. Chuck Lorre said I got something and I think you’re the guy for it. It’s a very sweet and a very kind show. I got about nine pages in and said I’m in, let’s do this thing. It’s an example of kindness and what it’s like when you open your heart and your mind and learn about each other and how strong that becomes. I think we are in need of that right now and I’m very proud of this one.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

CBS audiences are very familiar with Gardell’s work after his run of over 100 episodes on “Mike & Molly.” Gardell loved working with one of the greats in the industry in McCarthy.

“Her and I have a brother and sister relationship,” said Gardell. “I love her and think she’s special. The first time I read with her and something was there right away. When I worked with her, what I tried to do was react. We would do a couple takes exactly how the writers wanted and then they’d give her one to kind of improv because she just has that brain. I would say don’t tell me what you’re going to do, so that my reaction would be organic and honest to hers. Man, she’s a powerhouse.”

