



The 2020 GRAMMY Awards saw more than a few historic moments that will stay with fans and entertainers a like for years to come. The ceremony kicked off with two-time host Alicia Keys addressing the tragic passing earlier in the day of Los Angeles icon Kobe Bryant to the crowd gathered in attendance at the very arena he called home. Later in the evening there would be a moving tribute to both Bryant and late rapper California rapper Nipsey Hussle in addition to a tribute to Prince performed by Usher.

As for the awards themselves 18-year-old Billie Eilish stole the show sweeping all four “major” categories and taking home five awards in total. Ultra-popular artist Lizzo nabbed three victories and duo of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus took home a pair of GRAMMYs each for their smash-hit “Old Town Road.” Check out the video above for more of a look back through Music’s Biggest Night and catch the full broadcast of the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards available on-demand with CBS All Access.