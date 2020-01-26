Music’s Biggest Night is under way from the Staples Center in Los Angeles and we are well on our way to handing out some hardware. Check out the list before for a full list of winners updated throughout the night as we wind our way through the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards, only on CBS and streaming live on CBS All Access.
- Record Of The Year:
- “Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
- “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish (WINNER)
- “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
- “Hard Place” — H.E.R.
- “Talk” — Khalid
- “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
- “Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee
- Album Of The Year:
- I, I — Bon Iver
- Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish (WINNER)
- Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
- I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.
- 7 — Lil Nas X
- Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
- Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
- Song Of The Year:
- “Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
- “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) (WINNER)
- “Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
- “Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- “Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
- “Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
- “Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
- “Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
- Best New Artist:
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish (WINNER)
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalía
- Tank and the Bangas
- Yola
- Best Pop Solo Performance:
- “Spirit” — Beyoncé
- “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
- “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
- “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo (WINNER)
- “You Need to Calm Down” — Taylor Swift
- Best Pop Vocal Album:
- The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish (WINNER)
- Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
- No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
- Lover — Taylor Swift
- Best Dance Recording:
- “Linked” — Bonobo
- “Got to Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers (WINNER)
- “Piece of Your Heart” — Meduza Featuring Goodboys
- “Underwater” — RÜFÜS DU SOL
- “Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
- Best Rock Album:
- Amo — Bring Me The Horizon
- Social Cues — Cage The Elephant (WINNER)
- In The End — The Cranberries
- Trauma — I Prevail
- Feral Roots — Rival Sons
- Best R&B Performance:
- “Love Again” — Daniel Caesar & Brandy
- “Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
- “Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
- “Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye
- “Come Home” — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000 (WINNER)
- Best Rap Album:
- Revenge of the Dreamers III — Dreamville
- Championships — Meek Mill
- I Am > I Was — 21 Savage
- Igor — Tyler, The Creator (WINNER)
- The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae
- Best Country Song:
- “Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) (WINNER)
- “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
- “It All Comes Out in the Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
- “Some of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
- “Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
- Best Jazz Vocal Album:
- Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek
- Love & Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn
- Alone Together — Catherine Russell
- 12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding (WINNER)
- Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band
- Best Gospel Album:
- Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin (WINNER)
- Goshen — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
- Tunnel Vision — Gene Moore
- Settle Here — William Murphy
- Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album — CeCe Winans
- Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album:
- X 100PRE — Bad Bunny
- Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny
- Indestructible — Flor De Toloache
- Almadura — iLe
- El Mal Querer — Rosalía (WINNER)
- Best Americana Album:
- Years to Burn — Calexico And Iron & Wine
- Who Are You Now — Madison Cunningham
- Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’ (WINNER)
- Tales of America — J.S. Ondara
- Walk Through Fire — Yola
- Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
- Beastie Boys Book — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers
- Becoming — Michelle Obama (WINNER)
- I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor — Eric Alexandrakis
- Mr. Know-It-All — John Waters
- Sekou Andrews & The String Theory — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
- Best Song Written For Visual Media:
- “The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4
- “Girl in the Movies” — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin’
- “I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born (WINNER)
- “Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King
- “Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria
- Best Music Film:
- “Homecoming” — Beyoncé (WINNER)
- “Remember My Name” — David Crosby
- “Birth of the Cool” — (Miles Davis)
- “Shangri-La” — (Various Artists)
- “Anima” — Thom Yorke