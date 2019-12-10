



— A Georgia family of five credits their dog with saving them from an overnight fire that caused extensive damage to their home.

Savannah firefighters said the pet’s loud barking alerted the sleeping family members to a raging fire in the rear of the two-story home just after 1 a.m. on Friday.

“The five residents were able to escape unharmed after their dog, Sammy, alerted them to the blaze,” Savannah Fire Rescue said a statement statement obtained by WJCL.

A photo on the department’s Facebook page showed the hero pooch seated in the back of a pickup as firefighters battled heavy smoke and flames streaming from the back of the house.

“The look on that dogs face tells it all. Prayers to you guys and your family during these rough times,” Johnathan Akins wrote in the comment section of the post.

The fire extended to an apartment at the rear of the property.

While all the humans got out OK, another three pets — a dog and two cats — were not so lucky. Firefighters tried, but were unable to revive them.

Investigators believe the fire was sparked by a deep freezer in the rear of the home.

Savannah Fire recommends that residents install smoke alarms on every level of their home — and regularly test them.