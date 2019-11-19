



Jeremy Sisto has played a lot of cool roles in his career, but playing Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine has earned him some serious brownie points with his kids.

“FBI” is back Tuesday with an all new episode at 9pm EST/PST on CBS and Sisto loves this show because of its audience.

“The audience that tunes in for this show is very smart,” said Sisto in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “They are tracking these mysteries and they want to get ahead of the story. It’s almost like a puzzle and it’s a nice twist to the genre.”

The show stars Zeeko Zaki and Missy Peregrym and really gets into the inner-workings of the FBI’s New York City office. Sisto’s character Valentine is the man in charge of the headquarters and he loves how the show focuses on the human side of being in the FBI.

“That part of the story is a really challenge for the writers,” said Sisto. “How these guys operate and how these guys get to the conclusions they get to in a limited amount of time. The writers and us on set are trying really hard to show that and it becomes this really interesting job of having the audience understand how it works. We like showing off.”

While Sisto has played a lot of interesting roles in his career, one movie that will always stand out in his career is “Clueless” with Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy, and Paul Rudd.

“Clueless is fairly positive in the respect of trying to help people,” said Sisto. “It still is this concept that some kids are better than others. I had some tough years in school when I was at a new school and couldn’t quite figure out that dynamic and that stuff can stay with you for a long time.”