



Television’s newest reality dating show is just one day away from its U.S. debut when Love Island premieres Tuesday night at 8:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Love Island will be hosted by Arielle Vandenberg and dumps 11 singles on tropical island with the goal of sticking around to the end of the summer to find love and win cash.

Each week “Islanders” will need to pair up with someone else on the show, anyone not in a pair will run the risk of being sent home from and eliminated from the game. Throughout the course of the season Islanders will be presented challenges and more than a few twists and turns along the way all while residing in the beautiful Love Island villa.

Check out the video above for a full tour of the island’s spacious abode and be sure to tune in Tuesday night at 8:00 PM ET/PT to catch all the drama and fun right from the get go. Check your local listings for more information.