HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It wasn’t until the medical examiner performed an autopsy that it was discovered a 10-week-old Texas baby had more than 90 fractures to her body when she died. Now the child’s parents are facing charges.

Houston parents Jason Paul Robin, 24, and 21-year-old Katharine Wyndham White were charged in the death of Jazmine Robin after an autopsy found the child suffered 96 total fractures, including a skull fracture, 71 rib fractures, and 23 long bone fractures.

It is believed Jazmine, who was born premature at 29 weeks, suffered the injuries just days after being brought home from the hospital.

Almost a year after the death of the baby, Jason Robin is charged with murder and Katharine White faces a count of injury to a child by omission.

Robin was being held Tuesday in the Harris County Jail. It’s not clear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

White was not listed on the jail roster.

Texas Child Protective Services (CPS) has removed two other children from the couple’s home.

