WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is announcing a major crackdown on illegal robocalls, including nearly 100 actions targeting operations across the country that they say are responsible for more than 1 billion calls.
The commission says companies targeted in the enforcement actions were using robocalls to pitch everything from “bogus credit card interest rate reduction services” to “fraudulent money-making opportunities” and “medical alert systems.”
Experts applaud the joint law enforcement efforts — but say the dampening effect on illegal robocalls may only be temporary.
