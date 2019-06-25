Filed Under:bogus caller, bogus calls, Fake Phone Calls, Federal Trade Commission, fraudulent, FTC, illegal robocalls, one ring robocall, phone call, Phone Calls, robocall, Robocalls, telephone calls, Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence


WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is announcing a major crackdown on illegal robocalls, including nearly 100 actions targeting operations across the country that they say are responsible for more than 1 billion calls.

The commission says companies targeted in the enforcement actions were using robocalls to pitch everything from “bogus credit card interest rate reduction services” to “fraudulent money-making opportunities” and “medical alert systems.”

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

Experts applaud the joint law enforcement efforts — but say the dampening effect on illegal robocalls may only be temporary.

