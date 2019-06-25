NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBSDFW.COM) – According to the 2019 Allstate America’s Best Drivers Report, three cities in the state of Texas are among the Top 10 places in the country with the safest drivers, and one of those cities took the top spot.
The report ranks the 200 largest U.S. cities by collision frequency based on Allstate claims data.
“This country needs to come together to address pressing safety issues, such as rebuilding our roadway infrastructure to reduce risky conditions on America’s roads,” said Ken Rosen, Allstate’s Chief Claims Officer.
The Top 10 cities with the safest drivers are —
- Brownsville, Texas
- Boise, Idaho
- Huntsville, Alabama
- Laredo, Texas
- Olathe, Kansas
- Fort Collins, Colorado
- Overland Park, Kansas
- McAllen, Texas
- Cape Coral, Florida
There were a number of North Texas cities making the list of safest driving cities, but they were much further down on the list.
- McKinney ranks 127th
- Frisco ranks 135th
- Fort Worth ranks 139th
- Grand Prairie ranks 134th
- Plano ranks 154th
- Mesquite ranks 159th
- Arlington ranks 162nd
- Dallas ranks 172nd
- Garland ranks 175th
- Irving ranks 180th
The Best Drivers report is always released just before July Fourth, which is statistically the deadliest day on U.S. roads every year.
“The best drivers buckle up on every trip, obey the speed limit and never drive while impaired or distracted. If everyone followed these rules, we would have fewer crashes, injuries and deaths every day of the year,” said IIHS president Dr. David Harkey. “If everyone followed these rules, we would have fewer crashes, injuries and deaths every day of the year.”
There were no Texas cities that made the list of Worst Drivers in the U.S.