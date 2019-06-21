GRAYSON COUNTY (CBSNEWS.COM) – Police officers in Texas are facing consequences amid nationwide fallout over racist and violent Facebook posts revealed earlier this month by a watchdog group.
The Dallas Police Department, one of eight jurisdictions where officers’ social media activity was reviewed by the Plain View Project, said in a statement that it was working with watchdog group’s founder to gain a complete list of names and posts of every DPD employee flagged and determining whether any policies were violated.
The police department in Denison, Texas said Thursday that one officer there was no longer with the department, one was issued a written reprimand, and two others were “appropriately counseled.”
Facebook posts and comments by 3,500 officers or former officers from the following law enforcement jurisdictions were reviewed — Dallas; Denison, Texas; St. Louis; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Twin Falls, Idaho; York, Pennsylvania; and Lake County, Florida.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊