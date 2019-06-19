AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — There’s been another setback for special prosecutors trying to bring Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to trial on securities fraud charges.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday refused to reconsider a 2018 ruling that effectively denied special prosecutors nearly $200,000 they say they’re owed.
Special prosecutors, who’ve spent nearly four years working on the case, didn’t immediately react to the decision. They’ve previously suggested they might quit if they’re not paid.
Paxton was indicted in 2015 over allegations of duping investors, steering them to a technology startup without revealing he was being paid by the company. He has pleaded not guilty.
If convicted, Paxton faces up to 99 years in prison, but the case has languished and the Republican was re-elected to a second term in November.
