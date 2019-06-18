NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Even though millions of people use them for our daily appearance, personal care and cosmetic products like shampoo and nail polish remover can be hazardous for kids. A new study finds that every two hours in the U.S., a child is taken to the emergency room due to unintentional exposure to such products.
Conducted over 15 years by the Center for Injury Research at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the study found that between 2002 and 2016, approximately 64,686 children under the age of 5 got emergency treatment for such injuries.
