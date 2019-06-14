NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Patrons bellying up to the bar will soon be able to leave with something in-hand. This weekend Governor Greg Abbott is holding a bill signing ceremony making beer-to-go sales legal in Texas.
The Governor will sign House Bill 1545 into law at the event on June 15 in Austin. Until now Texans could only enjoy beer from craft breweries at their brick and mortar locations. The new law allows adults to now get beer-to-go.
HB 1545, which was presented by Sen. Brian Birdwell (R-Granbury), allows Texas breweries to sell packaged beer and test out certain brews before sending them out to wholesalers.
In an agreement between the Texas Craft Brewers Guild and the Wholesale Beer Distributors of Texas, the law allows individuals to buy one case of craft beer each day.
There are more than 200 craft breweries in the Lone Star State.
The law also extends the operations of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and reduces regulations on the beer and wine industry.