



– A safety alert for all cooks to check their baking products. Select bags of King Arthur Flour are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

The ADM Milling Company has confirmed that some of the wheat used to make lots of the flour has been linked to “an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections.” To date, the company says there have been no illnesses reported in connection with the flour.

According to the the Food and Drug Administration, more than 113,000 bags of 5-pound King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour is being recalled. The flour was distributed through retailers — including Target and Walmart — and distributors nationwide.

The affected flour in the recall has six specific lot codes and three “Best Used by” dates. The dates and lot numbers can be found on the bottom of the side panel of the bag, below the nutrition facts panel.

The affected dates and lots are:

BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

The FDA is also reminding people to wash their hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw dough products or flour, and to never eat raw dough or batter.

Consumers who have any of the affected products, with the listed “best used by” and lot dates, should not consume them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a credit or refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at 866-797-9178.