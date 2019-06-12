DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The principal initially called it a “technical difficulty” when the microphone in front of the Emmett J. Conrad High valedictorian went dead earlier this month, now officials with the Dallas Independent School District are apologizing.

The graduation speech of Rooha Haghar was interrupted when she read the names of young, African-American shooting victims Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice.

The DISD said in a statement Tuesday that the decision to stop Haghar’s June 1 speech wasn’t “reflective of the core values we teach our students.”

Officials said it’s district practice to review student speeches and that Haghar chose “to share other remarks that were not prepared with the administration’s knowledge.”

The unscripted comments led Principal Temesghen Asmerom to cut Haghar’s mic.

my valedictorian speech was cut short because i said the names of black children who had become victims of police brutality. our principal signaled for my mic to be turned off as soon as i said “trayvon martin and tamir rice” and played it off as a technical difficulty. pathetic. pic.twitter.com/9upW3dZ7Mg — روحا (@ItsRoohaHaghar) June 3, 2019

On Facebook Haghar said, “My valedictorian speech was cut short because I said the names of black children who had become victims of police brutality.”

Haghar later explained that she mentioned Tamir and Trayvon, because their deaths are “a reality that black families have to deal with.” Officers in Cleveland shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014. A neighborhood watch volunteer in Florida shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)