



– It’s back by popular demand, but this time with a few changes that hopefully won’t result in thousands of frustrated parents and kids.

The Build-A-Bear Workshop ‘pay your age’ promotion, that had people standing in massive lines at shopping malls across the country last year, is again offering furry new friends during select days between June 24-28, 2019.

During the promotion last year Build-A-Bear closed all lines at every store in the U.S. and Canada, because of safety concerns.

This year the stores are again holding ‘pay your age’ days, but this time participants must have a special ticket. Parents must enter a sweepstakes for a chance to take part in the limited ticket offer event.

Shoppers have until June 16 to sign up on the company’s website for a chance at the tickets. The Build-A-Bear website says more than 200,000 guests will receive tickets that allow the young and young at heart, between the ages of 1 day and 29 years+, to pay their age in dollars for a new fur baby.

Each ‘pay your age’ ticket can be redeemed in-store for up to two (2) people to pay their age for their bear, but the ticket can only be used for one transaction.

Anyone wanting to get in on the action better hurry, parents only have until June 16 to enter the sweepstakes. According to the website, winners will be notified by June 21.