NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Measles cases in the United States have surged to a new high, eclipsing the total number of cases from all of 1992, the worst in 27 years, the CDC said Thursday.
There have been 971 cases confirmed in 2019 so far, according to the CDC. That’s the greatest number since 1992, which had 963 cases in the entire year, and it’s a dramatic spike from the 372 cases in 2018.
Before the measles vaccine, an estimated 3 to 4 million people in the U.S. contracted the disease every year, according to CDC data.
