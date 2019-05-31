ST. LOUIS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The record breaking flooding from Texas through Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Illinois is wreaking havoc on travel in the midwest.

Friday officials with Amtrak announced that flooding is forcing the passenger railroad to suspend service between St. Louis and Fort Worth until June 7.

On Friday a flash flood warning and evacuation of a rural area in western Arkansas was ordered after a levee breach along the Arkansas River.

Amtrak officials said in a news release Friday that flooding has diverted freight train traffic onto tracks used by the passenger train service.

Service between Chicago and St. Louis and between San Antonio and Fort Worth will continue as usual.

No substitute transportation is available other than the scheduled Trinity Railway Express commuter train service between Fort Worth and Dallas, which is ticketed separately.

Some tickets are available for those willing to travel alternate routes between Illinois or Missouri and Texas using the Amtrak Southwest Chief and the Amtrak Heartland Flyer.

