



– The transgender woman who was shot and killed in East Dallas 10 days ago will be laid to rest today. Funeral services for Muhlaysia Booker are scheduled to take place in Dallas.

The memorial will mark the second day of goodbyes for the 22-year-old. A crowd of people attended a wake for Booker at a funeral home in Oak Cliff Monday evening.

The transgender woman was found shot to death near the Tenison Park Golf Course on May 18. Dallas police are investigating the murder but so far haven’t said if they have any suspects in the case.

It was just a month before her death when Muhlaysia Booker’s name became known across the nation, after she was violently attacked in a parking lot of an Oak Cliff apartment complex.

The cell phone video – showing a crowd looking on as a man viciously beat Booker – went viral.

Many called the attack a hate crime against the transgender woman.

Dallas police arrested a man for the assault, but have not connected the attack to Booker’s subsequent murder. Detectives are still investigating the murder and ask anyone with information to contact Dallas police at 214-671-3675

The funeral service for Muhlaysia Booker begins at 11 a.m., at the Cathedral of Hope at 5910 Cedar Springs Road.