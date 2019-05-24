AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COMAP) — Sandra Bland died in a jail near Houston after a confrontational traffic stop in 2015 and today Texas authorities are expected to face sharp questioning over why cellphone video she took during that incident was never made public.
A state House committee wants answers at a hearing Friday after the 39-second clip emerged this month.
Bland was found hanging in her jail cell in Waller County three days after her arrest for not signaling a lane change. Her death and dashcam video showing Trooper Brian Encinia trying to pull the 28-year-old woman out of her vehicle became flash points in the debate over the treatment of black people by police.
The clip begins at the most dramatic moment of the July 2015 traffic stop near Prairie View A&M University: Encinia has opened Bland’s car door and draws his stun gun as she tries to steady her phone’s camera. The flashlights on the stun gun flick on and Encinia yells, “Get out of the car! I will light you up. Get out!”
Texas authorities say the video was given to Bland’s family attorney with other evidence. But the family says they never saw it.
